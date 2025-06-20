Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Young headshot

Brandon Young News: Cleared to return from 7-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Young (shoulder) was activated from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list ahead of his start Friday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Young landed on the IL in early May due to right shoulder discomfort. He was able to progress enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen in early June, and he's been given the green light to return to Triple-A. Young has a 2-1 record in four starts with Norfolk with a 2.82 ERA and 0.95 WHIP across 22.1 innings.

Brandon Young
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now