Brandon Young News: Drawing another start

Young will start Tuesday's game against the Mets at Camden Yards, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

After making what was expected to be a spot start for the Orioles on June 25 and subsequently getting optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, Young was recalled just a few days later when a rotation spot opened up with Zach Eflin's (back) move to the injured list. In his fourth start of the season for Baltimore this past Tuesday in Texas, Young lasted just four innings and was dealt a loss after giving up three earned runs on six hits and two walks. Though he looks poised to stick around in the rotation until one of Eflin or Cade Povich (hip) returns from the injured list, Young doesn't profile as a reliable streaming option in the majority of fantasy leagues. The 26-year-old righty will head into Tuesday's start with an 0-3 record, 7.02 ERA and 1.98 WHIP through his first 16.2 big-league innings.