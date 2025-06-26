Brandon Young News: Falls to Texas

Young (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out two.

Young managed to hold Texas to one run through his first three innings before giving up a two-run homer to Josh Jung with two outs in the fourth. The 26-year-old Young has struggled to a 7.11 ERA with a 1.97 WHIP through his first three starts (12.2 innings) with Baltimore. He figures to return to Triple-A Norfolk following Wednesday's spot start.