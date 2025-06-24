Brandon Young News: Likely drawing start Wednesday

Young has been added to the Orioles' taxi squad and is likely to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The Orioles would likely to give their regular rotation members some extra rest, so Young will be up to make a spot start. Young has permitted six runs with a 9:8 K:BB over 8.2 innings in two starts with Baltimore this season. He recently returned from a shoulder injury at Triple-A Norfolk and threw 65 pitches in his last outing, so he won't be fully stretched out Wednesday.