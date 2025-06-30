Brandon Young News: Makes return to big club

The Orioles recalled Young from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Baltimore placed starter Zach Eflin (back) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, but Young may not be called upon to take his spot in the rotation. The Orioles have already confirmed their starting pitchers for the three-game series in Texas that begins Monday, and an off day Thursday will allow the team to get by with a four-man rotation until at least July 12, by which time Cade Povich (hip) should be ready to return from the IL to take over Eflin's vacated spot. With that in mind, Young looks poised to work in long relief during his latest stint with the Orioles, after he previously submitted a 7.11 ERA and 1.97 WHIP in 12.2 innings over his three starts with the big club earlier this season.