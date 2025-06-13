Brant Hurter News: Opening for Tigers on Friday

Hurter will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher in Friday's game against the Reds, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It will be the second "start" this week for Hurter, who allowed one run over 2.2 innings Tuesday in Baltimore. Hurter has recorded more than three outs in 16 of 19 appearances this season, so he's capable of providing a little more length than your typical opener. Keider Montero is expected to handle a bulk relief role for Detroit.