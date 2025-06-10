Menu
Brant Hurter News: Working as opener Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 10, 2025 at 7:32am

Hurter will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher in Tuesday's contest versus the Orioles, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hurter is stretched out more than most openers, having gone three innings in three appearances this season and multiple frames with regularity. He will be followed by Sawyer Gipson-Long, who is slated to absorb most of the innings out of the bullpen.

Brant Hurter
Detroit Tigers
