Braxton Ashcraft News: Earns win in relief

Ashcraft (2-0) allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings Saturday against the Mets.

Ashcraft entered the game following a lengthy rain delay, relieving Bailey Falter. Ashcraft didn't showcase the same dominance that he has at different points in a similar long-relief role, but he largely worked his way out of trouble in both the third and fourth frames. He had just shifted into a traditional starting role, though this outing could push him back into the bullpen for the time being.