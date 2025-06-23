Braxton Ashcraft News: Goes three frames in first start

Ashcraft did not factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 win at Milwaukee, allowing one hit and no walks over three scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

The 25-year-old rookie made all seven of his previous appearances out of the bullpen, so he wasn't expected to go deep in this contest. Ashcraft managed to stymy the Brewers lineup across his 35 total pitches, 28 of which were strikes. Prior to being called up May 26, the right-hander had started 10 games for Triple-A Indianapolis, so it is possible that the Pirates are seeking to incorporate Ashcraft into the big league rotation. Through 14.2 total major-league innings, he has pitched to a 1.23 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB.