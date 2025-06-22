Menu
Braxton Ashcraft headshot

Braxton Ashcraft News: Set for first career start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Achcraft will draw the start on the mound in Monday's series opener against the Brewers, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ashcraft will make his first career major-league start against a red-hot Brewers lineup that has averaged 10.75 runs per contest over a four-game winning streak entering the series. The right-hander has produced a 1.54 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 11.2 innings in seven appearances out of the bullpen this season. Ashcraft threw a career-high 40 pitches in his latest appearance Friday versus the Rangers, so he will likely be limited to a few innings on the mound Monday.

Braxton Ashcraft
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
