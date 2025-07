Bragg was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Chesapeake due to recurrent right forearm discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bragg missed ten days in June with the same injury. He then returned to make two starts (4 ER in 8 IP). It's not clear if this is a significant setback. He has a 2.32 ERA with a 59:12 K:BB in 42.2 innings at Double-A this season.