Braxton Fulford News: Delivers three-hit effort

Fulford went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI during Friday's 10-6 loss to the Brewers.

It was in a losing effort, but Fulford set a career high with three hits Friday, also knocking in three RBI. It's a small sample, but the 26-year-old has shown good consistency in his rookie season, as he's yet to go more than two games without picking up a hit. He is now slashing .281/.294/.500 in 34 plate appearances this season.