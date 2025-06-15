Braxton Fulford News: Knocks in five

Fulford went 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, five RBI and a run scored Sunday against Atlanta.

Fulford has served as the Rockies' backup catcher since June 6, when Jacob Stallings was released. He had the most productive game of his big-league career, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple in the eighth inning. Fulford has started only three of nine games since his promotion and has collected three hits across 10 at-bats.