Brayan Rocchio News: Hitless in return to MLB

Rocchio started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.

Rocchio got the start against a left-hander but was removed for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning when a righty reliever entered. He was summoned from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday after the Guardians placed Gabriel Arias (ankle) on the 10-day injured list. Rocchio opened 2025 as the starting shortstop but was sent to the minors May 7 with a .165/.235/.198 line over 35 games. He'll get a chance at redemption for as long as Arias is out, but Rocchio may share shortstop with Daniel Schneemann. The position should be up for grabs, as Cleveland shortstops rank last in average (.183) and OPS (.515).