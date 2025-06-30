Brayan Rocchio News: On standby if needed

Rocchio could return to the majors if Gabriel Arias' ankle injury forces him to miss extended time, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias suffered an ankle injury and was removed from Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The injury occurred early enough in the Guardians' game to impact the lineup for Triple-A Columbus, which did not have Rocchio in its starting nine. After he was demoted to the minors with a .165 average and .433 OPS through 35 games with Cleveland, Rocchio is batting .252 with an .837 OPS, seven home runs, 30 RBI, seven steals and 28 runs across 41 games with the Clippers.