Braydon Fisher News: Strikes out side for third hold

Fisher walked one and struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning Monday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Yankees.

The Blue Jays needed five relievers to complete the final four innings, and Fisher was the most effective of the bunch as the carved up the bottom of New York's order after Toronto took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Fisher went the entire month of June without allowing a run, delivering a 0.68 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings, and two of his three holds have come in the last week as he works his way into a higher-leverage role in the bullpen.