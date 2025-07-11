Braylon Payne News: Streaking for Mudcats

Payne is slashing .256/.368/.410 with six home runs, 22 steals, a 15.2 percent walk rate and a 28.1 percent strikeout rate in 52 games for Single-A Carolina.

Payne is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak, in which he is hitting .448 with two home runs, one double, one triple, four steals and more walks (eight) than strikeouts (six). He has presumably dealt with some minor injuries this season, as he missed two weeks at the end of June and one week in mid-May, but Payne has come on strong this summer. The speedy center fielder has been cutting the strikeouts while getting to more power, and he could get bumped up to High-A Wisconsin before the end of the year.