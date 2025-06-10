Brendan Donovan Injury: Exits with toe injury
Donovan was removed from Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays due to toe discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It's unclear what caused Donovan's injury, but his toe forced him out of the game in the ninth inning after he had gone 0-for-3 with a run scored. Fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day for now, though Nolan Gorman could pick up some additional starts at second base if Donovan has to miss any amount of time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now