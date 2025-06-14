Brendan Donovan Injury: IL decision likely coming Sunday

The Cardinals are likely to decide Sunday whether Donovan (toe) needs to go on the 10-day injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan has missed three straight games with a sprained left big toe and it sounds like he's a long shot to return to action Saturday. The Cardinals are willing to play a man short through the weekend if it means Donovan can avoid the IL and play Tuesday following Monday's off day, but an IL stint remains a possibility. Nolan Gorman will continue to fill in at second base while Donovan is shelved.