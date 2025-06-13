Menu
Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan Injury: Still out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 13, 2025 at 1:31pm

Donovan (toe) isn't part of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

Donovan is absent from the starting nine for a third straight game, but appears to be making progress in his recovery from a sprained left big toe. The 28-year-old participated in a light pregame workout Thursday and was said to be feeling "a lot better." Nolan Gorman will bat seventh and play second base in place of Donovan.

Brendan Donovan
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
