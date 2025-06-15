Brendan Donovan News: Back in action Sunday

Donovan (toe) is starting at second base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan hasn't seen the field since Tuesday due to sprained left big toe, but he's good to go for Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee. He'll wear a carbon-fiber orthotic in his shoe to help manage his return from the injury. Donovan was off to a slow start in June prior to the injury and has a .200/.317/.257 slash line through nine games this month.