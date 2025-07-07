Brendon Little News: Secures 16th hold

Little gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless eighth inning Sunday to record his 16th hold of the season in a win over the Angels. He struck out one.

The 28-year-old southpaw was a first-round pick of the Cubs back in 2017, and that talent has finally shown through this season in a high-leverage relief role. Little's 16 holds leads the Blue Jays by a wide margin -- Yariel Rodriguez is second with 10 -- and has him sixth in the American League, six back of Houston's Bryan Abreu. Little backs up that setup success with a 2.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 58:27 K:BB through 41.1 innings.