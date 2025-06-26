Brent Headrick Injury: Lands on minor-league IL

Headrick (undisclosed) was placed on Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's seven-day injured list Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

It's not yet clear what type of injury Headrick is nursing, but he'll be out of action for at least the next seven days. The lefty reliever was sent from the big club to Triple-A on June 12 after posting a 4.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings with the Yankees. Headrick has recorded a 4.40 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB across 14.1 frames with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the campaign.