Brent Rooker News: Clubs 16th homer

Rooker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 1--4 loss to the Tigers.

The 30-year-old slugger jumped on the first pitch he saw from Tarik Skubal, turning on a 96 mph fastball and ripping it deep down the left-field line to get the A's on the board. Rooker has been locked in for most of June, slashing .317/.417/.512 over 22 games with three of his 16 homers and 12 of his 43 RBI on the season.