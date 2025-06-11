Brent Rooker News: Four hits, two homers in loss

Rooker went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three total RBI and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Rooker extended the A's lead to 2-0 in the third inning with a 412-foot solo shot off Kyle Hendricks before blasting a two-run shot off Ryan Zeferjahn in the seventh. The 30-year-old Rooker had gone 10 games without a home run coming into Wednesday's contest, though he's gone 22-for-59 (.373) with a 1.075 OPS in his last 15 games. Overall, Rooker's slashing .276/.342/.498 with 15 homers, 41 RBI and 44 runs scored through 307 plate appearances this season.