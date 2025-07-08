Brent Rooker News: Smacks 19th homer

Rooker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 10-1 win over Atlanta.

Rooker has been hitting well in recent weeks, going 16-for-60 (.267) with four homers and nine RBI over his last 16 games. The designated hitter was part of a five-homer attack for the Athletics in this contest, putting them ahead 3-0 in the first inning with the second of the team's long balls. For the season, he's at a .271/.347/.492 slash line with 19 homers, 50 RBI, 56 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 93 games.