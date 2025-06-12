Brenton Doyle News: Consecutive multi-hit games

Doyle went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Giants.

Doyle was out of the lineup Sunday after going just 1-for-27 across his prior seven games. He has responded with a pair of multi-hit games since, going 4-for-8 with a double, a triple, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base. Doyle has had a disappointing season, though he has still managed five home runs and seven stolen bases across 56 games.