Brenton Doyle News: Getting rest Wednesday

Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Doyle will receive what appears to be a routine off day after he went a collective 4-for-21 with a home run and three RBI while starting in each of the last five games. Mickey Moniak will fill in for Doyle in center field, allowing Yanquiel Fernandez to enter the lineup in right field for what will be his MLB debut.