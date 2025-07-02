Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle News: Getting rest Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Doyle will receive what appears to be a routine off day after he went a collective 4-for-21 with a home run and three RBI while starting in each of the last five games. Mickey Moniak will fill in for Doyle in center field, allowing Yanquiel Fernandez to enter the lineup in right field for what will be his MLB debut.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now