Brenton Doyle News: Provides lone run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Doyle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Doyle has hit safely in four of his last five games, going 5-for-20 (.250) with three extra-base hits in that span. The homer was his first since May 27 versus the Cubs and his first at home since April 30 against Atlanta. Doyle has finished the day under the Mendoza Line since June 16 against the Nationals, and he's currently sporting a .195/.251/.318 slash line with six homers, 26 RBI, 27 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 68 contests. Doyle's overall struggles have opened the door for Sam Hilliard to get some looks in center field, but Doyle remains the starter at that position.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
