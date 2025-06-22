Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle News: Tallies eighth stolen base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Doyle went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Doyle has enjoyed Colorado's return to Coors Field, as he went 3-for-7 with three runs scored and a stolen base across two games in the team's weekend series against Arizona. His surface stats haven't improved significantly of late, though Doyle has managed two stolen bases -- he now has eight on the season -- and nine runs scored across his last 12 starts.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
