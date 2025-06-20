Brett Wisely News: Back with big club

The Giants recalled Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wisely will take the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by Justin Verlander (personal), who was placed on the Giants' paternity list in a corresponding move. Wisely has appeared in five major-league games for the Giants this season, with his last outing taking place May 11 against the Twins. He is slashing .230/.308/.357 with six steals, five home runs and 30 RBI across 223 plate appearances in Triple-A this season.