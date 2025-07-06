Brett Wisely News: Multi-hit effort in win

Wisely went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Wisely lined a two-run double to right field in the sixth inning, giving the Giants a 7-1 lead. He added a single in the eighth, delivering his second multi-hit performance through four appearances this month. During that span, he's slashing .385/.385/.769 with four RBI, two runs scored, two doubles and one home run across 13 plate appearances.