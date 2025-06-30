Brett Wisely News: Retreating to bench

Wisely is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Wisely went 3-for-12 with a double, three walks and two RBI while starting each of the Giants' last four games at second base, but he'll hit the bench in Monday's series opener. Though Casey Schmitt (wrist) joined Matt Chapman (hand) on the injured list Monday to open up an everyday role at third base for Christian Koss, Wisely's playing time at the keystone could be threatened by the arrival of Tyler Fitzgerald, who was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. Fitzgerald will get the start at second base Monday and will bat seventh.