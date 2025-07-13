Brian Curley News: Snagged in third round

The Diamondbacks have selected Curley with the 92nd overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Curley, a 5-foot-10 righty from Georgia, logged a 3.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 85:27 K:BB in 66 innings this spring. He sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and can touch 100 mph while also showing off multiple quality breaking balls. Curley has a chance to eventually be a big-league closer, but he'll likely get a chance to start initially in pro ball.