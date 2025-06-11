Brian Van Belle News: DFA'd by Sox

The Red Sox designated Van Belle for assignment Wednesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Just two days after being selected to the active roster, Van Belle will now be booted off the Red Sox's 40-man before getting a chance to make his MLB debut. His roster spot will be given to Jorge Alcala, who was acquired in a trade with the Twins on Wednesday. Van Belle could attract interest from other teams in need of pitching after starting the Triple-A season with a 2.47 ERA and 1.06 WHIP alongside a 41:7 K:BB through 51 innings.