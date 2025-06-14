Brian Van Belle News: Shipped to Cincy
The Red Sox traded Van Belle to the Reds on Saturday in exchange for cash.
Boston designated the 28-year-old righty for assignment Wednesday to clear room for Jorge Alcala. Van Belle will retain a 40-man roster spot upon switching organizations, though he will report to Triple-A Louisville to begin his time with the Reds. However, with a 2.47 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 51 innings in the minors this year, it may not be long before he gets his chance to debut in the big leagues.
