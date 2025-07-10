Brice Matthews News: Joining Astros Friday
The Astros are expected to select Matthews' contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Matthews will get a chance to show off his skills in the majors after slashing .298/.401/.504 with four homers, 16 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 31 games since the beginning of June. The Astros may look to use the 23-year-old regularly at second base while returning Jose Altuve to left field to provide aid for an outfield unit that has been hit hard by injuries recently.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now