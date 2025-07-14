Briggs McKenzie News: Picked in fourth round by Atlanta
Atlanta has selected McKenzie with the 127th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.
McKenzie draws comparisons to MacKenzie Gore because he's a high school lefty with an ability to spin a breaking ball. The 18-year-old isn't as advanced as Gore was in his draft year and his velocity has fluctuated, but McKenzie possesses plenty of upside if Atlanta can be patient with him.
