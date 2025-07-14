Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Briggs McKenzie headshot

Briggs McKenzie News: Picked in fourth round by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Atlanta has selected McKenzie with the 127th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

McKenzie draws comparisons to MacKenzie Gore because he's a high school lefty with an ability to spin a breaking ball. The 18-year-old isn't as advanced as Gore was in his draft year and his velocity has fluctuated, but McKenzie possesses plenty of upside if Atlanta can be patient with him.

Briggs McKenzie
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now