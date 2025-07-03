Brooks Baldwin News: Goes yard in loss

Baldwin went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Baldwin broke up Dustin May's shutout bid in the eighth inning. Baldwin has struggled for playing time when in the majors lately, and his best path to starts is in center field while Michael Taylor (neck) is out of the lineup and Luis Robert (hamstring) is on the injured list. For the season, Baldwin is batting .216 with a .605 OPS, four homers, 18 RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases over 152 plate appearances.