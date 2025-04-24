Brooks Baldwin News: Sitting out Thursday
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
The White Sox haven't committed to using Baldwin at any one position, but his status as a switch hitter and his ability to play all three outfield spots and three infield spots should allow him to hold down a near-everyday role. He'll hit the bench for the series finale, however, opening up a start for Michael Taylor in center field.
