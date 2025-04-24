Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brooks Baldwin headshot

Brooks Baldwin News: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Baldwin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

The White Sox haven't committed to using Baldwin at any one position, but his status as a switch hitter and his ability to play all three outfield spots and three infield spots should allow him to hold down a near-everyday role. He'll hit the bench for the series finale, however, opening up a start for Michael Taylor in center field.

Brooks Baldwin
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now