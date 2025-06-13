Brooks Baldwin News: Up from Triple-A

The White Sox recalled Baldwin from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Baldwin has caught fire since being sent down to Triple-A in mid-May, slashing .380/.437/.734 with seven homers, 17 RBI, 19 runs scored and three stolen bases across 19 games. His hot streak will now buy him another shot with the White Sox as a replacement for Joshua Palacios, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Baldwin has experience playing every position in the field other than first base, which significantly boosts his chances of picking up big-league starts.