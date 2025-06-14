Brooks Lee News: Accounts for team's only runs

Lee went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Minnesota's offense was held to three hits in the contest, but Lee kept the game close with his two-run blast off Hunter Brown in the fifth inning. The long ball extended Lee's hitting streak to 14 games, and he's batting .321 (18-for-56) with two homers, nine RBI, seven runs and a stolen base over that span. With Royce Lewis (hamstring) headed for the injured list, Lee should be set for an everyday role at third base for at least the short-term.