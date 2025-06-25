Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brooks Lee headshot

Brooks Lee News: Getting night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Lee is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Willi Castro (wrist) will return to the lineup after a three-game absence and will fill in at third base for Lee, who will take a seat for the first time since June 10. While starting in each of Minnesota's last 13 games, Lee has slashed .373/.385/.529 with two home runs and eight RBI. Though he'll likely see most of his starts at third base while Royce Lewis (hamstring) is on the shelf, the hot-hitting Lee could move over to the keystone to maintain a regular spot in the lineup once Lewis is ready to return from the injured list.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now