Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Brooks Lee headshot

Brooks Lee News: Homers in three-hit day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 16, 2025 at 9:36am

Lee went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Houston.

Lee provided all of the Twins' run production for a second consecutive game, clubbing a solo homer in the seventh inning off Brandon Walter on Sunday after belting a two-run shot Saturday. The 24-year-old has hit three home runs in his last seven games and has put together a 16-game hitting streak that has pushed his season-long batting average from .230 to .267. With the Twins placing Royce Lewis (hamstring) on the injured list Sunday, Lee appears poised to serve as the team's primary option at third base for the foreseeable future.

Brooks Lee
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now