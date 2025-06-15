Brooks Lee News: Three hits, homer

Lee went 3-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's extra-inning 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Lee provided all of the Twins' run production for a second consecutive game, clubbing a solo homer in the seventh inning off Brandon Walter on Sunday after belting a two-run shot Saturday. The 24-year-old has hit three home runs in his last seven games, bringing his season total up to seven long balls. Since the start of May, Lee is 40-for-150 (.267) with 20 RBI and 14 runs scored.