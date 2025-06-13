Brooks Raley Injury: Could start rehab assignment soon

Raley may be ready to begin a rehab assignment as soon as next week, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reported Friday.

Raley is recovering from Tommy John surgery with an internal brace augmentation he underwent last May and is almost healthy enough to see game action. Per Mastracco, Raley will likely require the full 30-day ramp-up period before being activated, which puts him on pace for a return near the All-Star break.