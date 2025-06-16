Menu
Brooks Raley Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Raley (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Raley is ready to pitch in games again following Tommy John surgery with an internal brace augmentation he underwent last May. The southpaw's rehab assignment will likely last most, if not all, of the allotted 30 days, but Raley is on track to join the Mets' bullpen sometime in July.

Brooks Raley
New York Mets
