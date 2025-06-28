Menu
Brooks Raley Injury: Shifting assignment to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 28, 2025

Raley (elbow) is slated to move his rehab assignment from Single-A St. Lucie to Double-A Binghamton on Saturday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Raley continues to progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery from May of 2024. He made three rehab outings in Single-A, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out six across three scoreless innings. Given how good he's looked in limited action, Raley appears to be on track to rejoin the Mets' bullpen sometime in July.

Brooks Raley
New York Mets
More Stats & News
