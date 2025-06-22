Bryan Baker News: Stumbles with loss, blown save

Baker (3-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save in Sunday's 4-2 defeat to the Yankees, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk with no strikeouts in 0.2 innings.

It was the third blown save of the year by Baker, who matched his season high in both runs and hits allowed. The 30-year-old right-hander has otherwise been a reliable high-leverage arm for the Orioles in 2025, as he's posted a 2.89 ERA in June and a 2.88 ERA for the campaign to go with a 0.99 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB across 34.1 innings overall.