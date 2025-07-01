Bryan De La Cruz News: Joins Yankees in Toronto

De La Cruz has joined the Yankees in Toronto and is expected to replace the injured Trent Grisham (hamstring) on the roster, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

De La Cruz has slashed .250/.329/.421 with seven homers in 43 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the Yankees claimed him off waivers at the beginning of May. The veteran outfielder posted a .453 OPS across 50 plate appearances with Atlanta earlier this season. De La Cruz could see some action versus lefties but will likely operate mostly in a reserve role.